Sony launches officially licensed controller for iPhone users
Instead of launching its own game streaming service for iOS and Android devices, Sony decided to go for a much cheaper solution, a mobile controller that allows users to play PlayStation games on their phones. The so-called Backbone One – PlayStation Edition controller is only available for iPhone users though, so if you’re an Android fan, you’ll just have to suck it up for now.
But wait, there’s more! Sony confirmed that the controller should also work with App Store games and other game streaming services that support controller, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more.
An Android version of the controller will be launched in November and will be available for the same price, $100. Keep in mind though that if you plan to order one to play PlayStation games, you should go for the white color model, which features the same buttons layout as the DualShock controller. The black version (Android and iPhone) has the same button layout as the Xbox controllers.
It’s also important to mention that the controller is compatible with all iPhones and those who purchase it will receive 3 months of free trial of Discord Nitro, 1 month free trial of Games Pass Ultimate, 1 month free trial of Apple Arcade, and 2 months free trial of Stadia Pro (total value of $70). The Android version only comes with 3 months free trial of Discord Nitro and 2 months free trial of Stadia Pro (total value of $50).
Just like a game streaming service, the controller requires solid broadband internet connectivity. Besides that, you’ll need either a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 4 console. To play games, simply plug the iPhone into the Backbone One controller and use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS5 and PS4 games directly from your mobile device.
The controller does not require charging since it’s powered directly by your iPhone. The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition will be available for purchase in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom at launch, with more countries to follow.
