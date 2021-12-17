Sony’s new image sensor may offer better dynamic range and noise reduction

Sony's new CMOS architecture technology optimizes the photodiode and the pixel transistor layers by doubling the saturation signal level and widening the dynamic range of an image. As a result, the imaging properties are significantly improved. The new pixel structure will allow pixels to maintain or increase their existing properties at both current and reduced pixel sizes.



The new CMOS design enables Sony to increase the size of the amplifier transistors. With the increased size, Sony reduces the amount of noise that nighttime and other dark-location photos could have.



Sony's new CMOS technology will prevent underexposure and overexposure in situations with mixed lighting. Its latest image sensor design is promised to allow high-quality, low-noise photos even in low-light conditions.



Sony said that its new CMOS technology is intended for smartphones but did not provide a time frame when we could expect to receive phones using this new sensor design.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up