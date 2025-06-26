Something's wrong with the Hermes Apple Watch and watchOS 26

The bugs are specific to Hermes edition Apple Watches that feature exclusive faces and styling. Persistent crashing, overheating, inability to charge the device, and other issues have been reported by users. Users are now urged to avoid the beta at least until a fix is released.





Problems with the Apple Watch app in these timepieces have also been reported. Unpairing the watch makes the app functional, but then re-pairing fails.





