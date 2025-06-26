Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Something's wrong with the Hermes Apple Watch and watchOS 26

Apple confirms serious bugs affecting its luxury timepiece in the latest developer beta – crashes, overheating, and pairing failures are just the beginning.

watchOS 26 is now in its second developer beta, but not all is going smoothly, at least not for Apple Watch Hermes edition owners. Apparently, the second beta is causing major problems for the premium Apple Watches Hermes edition. 

The issues that the second dev beta of watchOS 26 causes include crashes, overheating, and pairing problems, so they're quite serious. Apple has confirmed the issue in the official release notes and is asking Hermes users to skip this beta. 

The bugs are specific to Hermes edition Apple Watches that feature exclusive faces and styling. Persistent crashing, overheating, inability to charge the device, and other issues have been reported by users. Users are now urged to avoid the beta at least until a fix is released.

 

Problems with the Apple Watch app in these timepieces have also been reported. Unpairing the watch makes the app functional, but then re-pairing fails. 

Are you running any iOS, watchOS, macOS, or iPadOS beta software on your device?

Vote View Result

The beta is not pulled from circulation, but Apple is advising developers with a Hermes edition Apple Watch not to install the beta 2. The Cupertino tech giant has not given a timeline for a fix. 

This once again highlights the fact that a beta version is a beta version. Meaning, it is not a finalized OS and sometimes can be quite buggy and even unpredictable. Developer betas are meant to showcase new features and for developers to prepare for the new OS launch, but can introduce major issues on devices. 

Developers can follow the Apple Developer Center page to see if there will be any formal rollback or announcement of patches aimed at fixing the issue. The tech giant is likely to release a targeted fix before the public beta begins rollout - which is sometime next month. 

The stable version of watchOS 26 is expected to come in the fall together with iOS 26 and the new iPhone 17 series. 

