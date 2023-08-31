Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Some T-Mobile stores will give prepaid customers Samsung A14 5G and REVVL 6x 5G for free

T-Mobile Android
Some T-Mobile stores will give prepaid customers Samsung A14 5G and REVVL 6x 5G for free
Telecom companies usually reserve the best perks, such as free devices, for their postpaid customers but prepaid plans are more affordable. As you may already know, you pay for calls, text messages, and data services beforehand on a prepaid plan. To get people to switch to its postpaid plans, T-Mobile is now offering free phones to new customers. 

The wireless carrier's new promotion is basically for "Small Market/Rural Area" stores. These stores are usually in areas of lower traffic or rural areas so if you live in a city, chances are that your local store won't be running the promotion, according to The Mobile Report.

The phones on offer are Samsung's entry-level A14 5G and T-Mobile's own REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6x 5G.

You will have to activate a new prepaid line of service and go for the $50 Unlimited 5G rate plan at minimum. You'll have to pay $50 right away as this is not a postpaid plan. On top of that, you'll also have to cough up $10 for the SIM card.

To get the Samsung A14 5G for free, you will have to port in a number from an eligible carrier. If you don't want to move a number from another provider, you can still get a discount of $128 and grab the phone for $99 by activating a line.

The A14 5G is a solid budget phone with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Exynos 1330 chip, a triple camera system, a huge 5,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

For T-Mobile’s REVVL phones, you need to activate a line on the $50 Unlimited plan with a new number. Since the REVVL 6 x 5G was introduced only recently, its supply might be limited. It has a 6.52-inch screen, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, a triple camera array, and a 4,500mAh battery.

