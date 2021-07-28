Apple is once again requiring some Apple Store staff and customers to wear a mask

Apple is once again requiring some Apple Store staff and customers to wear a mask0
Bloomberg is reporting today that in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the U.S., it will require staff and some customers to wear a mask in many stateside Apple Stores even if they have already been vaccinated. Bloomberg obtained a copy of a memo that was disseminated today to Apple Store's retail staff alerting them to the move.
Google today informed its corporate staff that they cannot return to the office until they are vaccinated. Apple employees must wear masks inside of Apple office buildings but they do not have to wear face-covering when they are outside.
In the middle of June, Apple started allowing Apple Store customers to enter the stores without a mask as long as they were jabbed. Apple said at the time that it would not ask consumers for verification that they had received the injection. Certain states, including Florida, prevent businesses and some government agencies from requesting this verification.