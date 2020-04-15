Despite pledge, some carriers are disconnecting non-paying Americans
On March 13th, the then four major U.S. wireless providers, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, signed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. For the 60 days starting on March 13th, the carriers agreed not to cancel the service of residential and small business customers who can not pay their bills. In addition, the companies said that they would waive late fees to these same customers and open up their Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs to use them.
U.S. carriers say that customers need to inform them ahead of time if they can't pay their bill
Sprint isn't the only carrier that failed to follow the pledge. Furniture salesman Anthony Skojec, who lives in upstate New York, was recently let go from the company he worked for. He tried to call Verizon on the phone to talk about his account but was unable to get through. So he found a store that was open (possibly a reseller since most company stores are closed) and was told by the manager that his account would not be disconnected. The following week, you guessed it, Verizon shut down Skojec's account and demanded $360 to turn it back on. And his children, who used the same account for their mobile devices, were unable to continue with their distance learning. "I paid it from my unemployment, but it means I can't pay anything on the mortgage," Skojec said.
Orlando's Bruce Cameron, who is an Uber driver, had to stop working in order to help his cancer-stricken grandmother. After receiving multiple assurances from Sprint that he would not lose his service, he was disconnected twice before Sprint reconnected him for good. T-Mobile, which now owns Sprint, says that customers need to get in touch with them if they are going to have a problem paying the bill. This is seconded by Verizon. Despite being reconnected, Cameron said that he didn't feel that Sprint was trying to help him at all. Talking about the FCC pledge he says, "I think it's just a public image thing. They're realizing the longer this goes on they may not be able to fulfill that pledge, because there's no real date in sight for when everyone can get back to normal."
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel calls the shut-offs "unacceptable." One of two Democrats on the five-person regulatory agency, Rosenworcel stated, "Promises made not to cut off essential communications service during this time need to be kept. The FCC needs to investigate every complaint for consumers who unfairly lose their service and help fix it fast."
If you have had your wireless service shutdown since March 13th, you need to get in touch with your carrier. If you can't reach them, call the FCC at 1-888-225-5322.