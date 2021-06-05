These iOS apps collect the most personal data and alternatives that collect the least
A survey conducted by Invisibly discovered that 82% of those responding support measures that would prevent devices and companies from collecting data and sharing it. 76% don't like receiving targeted ads online and want this practice to stop, and 68% state that data privacy is something that is important to them. Interestingly, 11% more men than women don't mind receiving targeted online ads.
In many different categories of apps, you can find an alternative that doesn't take much personal data
The proof about how the public feels about being tracked for online ads is in the pudding, and by pudding we mean the percentage of iOS users who have used the App Tracking
Transparency (ATT) feature launched by Apple in iOS 14.5. Globally, as of May 16th, 15% of users have given third-party apps permission to track them for the purpose of sending them online ads. In the U.S., 6% of iOS users gave app trackers permission to follow their travels online and through apps in order to receive online ads.
For example, in the category of Messaging and Video Calls, Facebook Messenger collects the most personal data while Cisco Webex Meetings takes the least. Among Social Media apps, Facebook takes the most personal data from subscribers while Clubhouse takes the least. You still need to do your homework here because even if two apps are in the same category, they don't necessarily share the same capabilities.
Consider that Facebook uses written messages, pictures, and videos to share information between users, Clubhouse uses audio only to connect subscribers. Still, the differences in how private data is handled between two apps in the same category is often shocking. In the "Navigation" category, Waze GPS collects plenty of private data while InRoute shares no data at all.
Social Media and Food Delivery apps are the worst when it comes to collecting personal data
If you're interested in knowing which categories have the most privacy busting apps, Social Media and Food Delivery and tied for first. Shopping, Dating and Payments complete the top five followed by Flight Booking, Period Tracker, Messaging & Video Calls, Streaming and Personal Finance. The next group includes GPS Navigation, Cryptocurrency, Pregnancy Tracker, Weather, Email, Kids, Image Editing and Browsers.