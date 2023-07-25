You can now snatch the Nokia XR20 at its lowest price ever at Amazon

Snatch the Nokia XR20 with a sweet discount from Amazon

Durable but not bulky, the Nokia XR20 is a rugged smartphone that should be able to withstand a lot of mishaps! Its 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass. The phone also boasts an IP68 rating. The Nokia XR20 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor. Get it today with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.