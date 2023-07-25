You can now snatch the Nokia XR20 at its lowest price ever at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Showing off what its manufacturer is best known for, the Nokia XR20 is a rugged smartphone that should survive even the clumsiest hands. Usually, shoppers have to pay over $400 for this Android device. But that’s not the case now! We found an unbeatable deal on this Nokia phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that allows you to scoop it up with a 15% discount, landing it at its lowest price ever.
One of the most durable smartphones in 2023, the Nokia XR20 is made to last. It combines military strength with a sleek design, making it less bulky and inconvenient to use than some rugged phones. It comes with another full year of monthly security updates and OS upgrades, so you can rest assured that your new phone will be good in 2024!
A Snapdragon 480 processor supplies the device with 5G connectivity, while a 4,630mAh battery should provide about two days of juice on a single charge. It should be easy to fill up the tank of this bad boy, too, for it supports fast and wireless charging. In addition, the Nokia XR20 boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it can even survive underwater for some time (though we don't recommend experimenting.)
Amazon surely knows how to make things exciting for Nokia fans. While we’ve seen several other offers on the US version of this HDM Global rugged smartphone, we haven’t encountered such a generous $60 price cut before. So, if you’re a fan of the big outdoors and demand a phone that won’t go kaput after a single drop, then you might find this offer very tempting (and for a good reason.)
One of the most durable smartphones in 2023, the Nokia XR20 is made to last. It combines military strength with a sleek design, making it less bulky and inconvenient to use than some rugged phones. It comes with another full year of monthly security updates and OS upgrades, so you can rest assured that your new phone will be good in 2024!
The Nokia XR20 sports a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass that makes it pretty difficult to damage the 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen. As for its camera, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup. You get a 48MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide camera, which should be able to produce relatively decent photo quality. Then again, we recommend not to expect way too much from the phone in terms of camera performance.
A Snapdragon 480 processor supplies the device with 5G connectivity, while a 4,630mAh battery should provide about two days of juice on a single charge. It should be easy to fill up the tank of this bad boy, too, for it supports fast and wireless charging. In addition, the Nokia XR20 boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it can even survive underwater for some time (though we don't recommend experimenting.)
Things that are NOT allowed: