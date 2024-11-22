These Snapdragon powered audiophile headphones are 20% down for Black Friday





Edifier STAX Spirit S5 Wireless headphones now 20% off These headphones are packed full of features. They use Planar Magnetic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX input and can play music for 80 hours on a single charge. Get them now with 20% off for Black Friday. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon



The name probably doesn't ring a bell, but over the years Edifier has been consistently delivering high-end products at great prices. The STAX Spirit S5 is the top wireless model of the company and comes with some impressive specs.



For starters, these headphones use Planar Magnetic Drivers with EqualMass diaphragm. This technology is often used in audiophile headphones and speakers because it delivers uniform driving force across the surface of the diaphragm and subsequently low distortion.



Further down the specs sheet, we find more and more high-end features. The Edifier STAX Spirit S5 headphones are powered by the Qualcomm QCC5181 Bluetooth SoC platform and offer all the bells and whistles that come with it. Namely, LDAC, LHDC, and all audio codecs within the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless.



The STAX SPIRIT S5 model also features some great connectivity options, including the latest Bluetooth V5.4, Google Fast Pair, USB-C, and AUX for a wired connection if you feel the need for it. Furthermore, the end-to-end latency is just 89 ms, which made these good for gaming as well.



The list of features just goes on and on; we have 80 hours (that's right, 80!) of continuous music playback on a single charge, three preset EQ modes, dual-mic noise canceling, genuine lambskin earpads, and a carrying case.



We all know and love our AirPods and Galaxy Buds. There are, however, much better quality headphones for all music aficionados out there. The Edifier STAX Spirit S5 are such headphones, and now they're 20% down from their original price only for Black Friday.