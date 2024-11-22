Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

These Snapdragon powered audiophile headphones are 20% down for Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Amazon Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Edifier STAX Spirit S5 on a woman's head
We all know and love our AirPods and Galaxy Buds. There are, however, much better quality headphones for all music aficionados out there. The Edifier STAX Spirit S5 are such headphones, and now they're 20% down from their original price only for Black Friday.

Edifier STAX Spirit S5 Wireless headphones now 20% off

These headphones are packed full of features. They use Planar Magnetic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX input and can play music for 80 hours on a single charge. Get them now with 20% off for Black Friday.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


The name probably doesn't ring a bell, but over the years Edifier has been consistently delivering high-end products at great prices. The STAX Spirit S5 is the top wireless model of the company and comes with some impressive specs.

For starters, these headphones use Planar Magnetic Drivers with EqualMass diaphragm. This technology is often used in audiophile headphones and speakers because it delivers uniform driving force across the surface of the diaphragm and subsequently low distortion.

Further down the specs sheet, we find more and more high-end features. The Edifier STAX Spirit S5 headphones are powered by the Qualcomm QCC5181 Bluetooth SoC platform and offer all the bells and whistles that come with it. Namely, LDAC, LHDC, and all audio codecs within the Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless.

The STAX SPIRIT S5 model also features some great connectivity options, including the latest Bluetooth V5.4, Google Fast Pair, USB-C, and AUX for a wired connection if you feel the need for it. Furthermore, the end-to-end latency is just 89 ms, which made these good for gaming as well.

The list of features just goes on and on; we have 80 hours (that's right, 80!) of continuous music playback on a single charge, three preset EQ modes, dual-mic noise canceling, genuine lambskin earpads, and a carrying case.

You don't have to pay thousands of dollars for such features, get them now with 20% off. Be sure to also check out our dedicated Best Black Friday Headphone Deals if you fancy something else or just want to compare prices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless