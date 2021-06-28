Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app

Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app0
Although it was unclear how widespread the issue was, Snap acknowledged the problem and promised to fix it as soon as possible. That came after a wave of tweets that pointed out the bug, including one of The Verge's writers who posted an article about the issue and tweeted it.
These things happen sometimes, but it rarely happens that they are fixed so soon. Kudos to Snap's engineers for nailing this one so fast and props to users who patiently waited for the fix.