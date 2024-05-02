Snapchat introduces new features, one of which will finally let you fix your typos



For starters, Snapchat is finally catching up with other messaging apps by allowing users to edit their chats. This update, set to roll out soon, will be available exclusively to Snapchat+ subscribers at first, the company announced.







With this update, Snapchat users will have a five-minute window to tweak their messages, correct typos, or make other edits to their chats. Edited messages will be labeled to indicate that the text has been changed.



The company didn’t mention when the feature might roll out to more users, but it usually introduces sought-after features to its subscription service first.



The app also introduces several non-exclusive features, such as updated emoji reactions for chats. Now, you can react with any emoji, not just your Bitmoji, which is essentially a cartoon avatar of yourself. Oh, and now, with the help of AI, you can generate outfits for your Bitmoji.







Speaking of AI, Snapchat introduces the ability to use the My AI assistant to set reminders for meetings, deadlines, or anything else you may need. Additionally, Snap has unveiled a new AI lens that transforms users' selfies into 1990s-themed snapshots. According to the company, in just four days, Snapchatters created nearly 40 million Snaps with the 90s AI Lens.



Snapchat is also rolling out map reactions as part of its latest updates. For users who have opted to share their location with friends, the app now offers a new feature to start conversations from Snap Map. You can send a wave as you pass each other during the morning commute or a heart when you see a friend has safely reached their destination.

Shortly after announcing that Snapchat+ has hit the 9 million subscriber mark, Snap, the company behind the messaging app, revealed that new features are on the horizon.