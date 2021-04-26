Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Snapchat's improved Android app has paid off big time

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 26, 2021, 3:01 AM
Snapchat's improved Android app has paid off big time
Starting back in 2018, messaging app Snapchat started revising its Android app and the results have been amazing. According to Reuters, for the first time, during the first quarter of 2021, the number of the app's Android users exceeded the number of its iOS users. Snapchat's Android app was slow and the update made it run faster while improving key features like Lenses.

Also helping the Android version of Snapchat gain traction, parent company Snap added more content geared toward certain countries and started to support more languages outside the U.S. where Android users handily exceed those using an iPhone. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel called the swap between Android and iOS users "a critical milestone that reflects the long-term value of the investment we made to rebuild our Android application." In addition, for the first time since going public, Snap recorded a quarter with positive cash flow ($126 million versus negative cash flow of $95 million during the same quarter last year).

In March, Snapchat launched "Phone Swap India" on its Discover section. That is where original programming and shows created by the app's media partners can be found. The number of Daily Active Users (DAU) rose to 280 million in Q1, a 22% annual hike, and 4.7 million users above analyst expectations of 275.3 million.


Revenue during the period from January through March 2021 rose a stunning 66% to $770 million topping Wall Street estimates of $743 million. Snap's net loss came to $286.9 million from $305.9 million during the same quarter last year. The first quarter net loss was 19 cents a share improving slightly from the 21 cents a share of red ink Snap reported during last year's first quarter.

For the current quarter which ends in June, Snap Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen says to expect a revenue gain of 80% to 85% with 290 million DAUs. CEO Spiegel said in a statement that "Augmented reality remains one of our biggest opportunities as we look to the future." Just last month the company purchased Fit Analytics, a company that uses AR to determine virtually if clothes will fit.

Snap's shares soared on Friday, the day after the report was released. The stock closed at $61.30 up 7.39% or $4.22. A year ago, Snap was trading under $17.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: $200 off the Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra BOGO
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless