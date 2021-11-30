Samsung projected to lose the top spot to Apple this quarter

Components shortage continues to weigh on smartphone production, according to market intelligence provider TrendForce (via 9to5Mac ). The research firm says that there have been significant shortages of key components such as 4G chips, entry-level 5G SoCs, and display panel driver ICs.





Demand showed signs of resurgence in the second half of the year due to promotional activities and easing of Covide-19 restrictions. Apple, which according to TrendForce's estimates was the fourth-largest player during the second quarter with a share of 13.7 percent, was propelled to the second spot by the iPhone 13 series. The Cupertino giant had around 16 percent of the pie in the third quarter and it is projected to overtake Samsung this quarter.









Samsung had 21.2 percent of the market in the third quarter and its share is expected to decline to 19.4 percent in Q4 2021. Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo were third, fourth, and fifth respectively.





Although Honor is not yet a top player, it receives an honorable mention in the report because it appears to be doing well as an independent brand and is forecasted to become the eighth biggest vendor in terms of production. The company plans to expand to markets outside of its home country of China next year, with a focus on the European and South American markets.