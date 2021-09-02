Samsung and iPhone production slowed significantly in Q2 2021

Vivo was the 5th largest brand by production volume

Rounding out the top 5 was Vivo, with a production of 34 million units (including sub-brand iQoo) during the quarter. Like Samsung, it faced issues in India because of the COVID-19 outbreak.Its share of global smartphone production is expected to decline a little in the third quarter due to increased competition from Apple and Samsung. Like Xiaomi and Oppo, though, Vivo is well-positioned to absorb any remaining Huawei market share.