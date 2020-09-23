Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Small change to Google Photos UI can deliver huge savings in time and effort

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Sep 23, 2020, 4:32 PM
Small change to Google Photos UI can deliver huge savings in time and effort
Sharing a photo from the Google Photos app is now easier and faster following a small, but still important, change to the app's UI made by Google. Previously, when you wanted to share an image or a video and opened the share sheet, you would see two rows of icons. On the top row were icons that allowed you to share with a group or an individual contact. On the bottom row were icons that allowed you to share via any other app that you've installed.

Before the recent change, users would have to scroll through a long list of apps on either row to find the one they were looking for. Now, with the change, there is one row marked "Share to Apps" that includes the icons of the last three most recently used apps followed by a new button marked "more." Tap on the latter and a full-screen app drawer is created that scrolls upwards. This new share sheet has some of your most favorite apps in the top row with a list of compatible apps in alphabetical order. Since there IS rhyme and reason to the listings with this new setup, it will be faster and easier to find the app you need in order to share your photographic masterpieces with others.


The new sharing interface is already rolling out so there is a chance that you've already used it. Forbes points out that the older sharing interface is similar to the one that is still being used to share images from Google Maps if you want to remind yourself what the older interface looks like.


You might not consider this update to be a big deal, but anytime that you can shave some time and effort off of a task, the better life is.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless