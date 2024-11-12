Signal launches shearable Call Links for easy group call setup
Up Next:
Signal now allows users to create shareable links for group calls without the need to create a group chat. The new update also introduces an option to raise your hand and react with emojis during group calls, making video conversations more interactive.
The secure chat app Signal rose in popularity a few years ago. Although now most major messaging apps offer encrypted and secure messages, Signal is still considered to most secure of them all. Signal has quite a lot of cool features like self-destructing messages, message editing, chat backups, group chats, username identification instead of phone numbers, and more.
Basically, you are able to create a meeting link that can be shared on Signal with whomever you want. They can then join your call by clicking on the link.
On top of that, Call Links are reusable, which is awesome news if you would have a weekly check-in call. Call hosts can remove participants from a meeting, as well as block users to prevent them from joining again.
Signal's maximum capacity for group calls is currently at 50 people. Call Links was previously available in beta last month, and now it's made it to a public release.
Additionally, you can now use a raise hand button similar to Google Meet, which will help you attract the attention of the speaker. Emoji reactions are also coming to Signal calls, which add a touch of fun or interactivity without you having to type or speak during the call.
I really like these updates to the Signal app. Ever since it rose to popularity for its secure messaging, I've been a fan of the app. Now, it's becoming more feature-rich, which ultimately makes it even cooler.
The secure chat app Signal rose in popularity a few years ago. Although now most major messaging apps offer encrypted and secure messages, Signal is still considered to most secure of them all. Signal has quite a lot of cool features like self-destructing messages, message editing, chat backups, group chats, username identification instead of phone numbers, and more.
The app is also open source. Its latest update focuses on bringing more functionality to its group call features. Now, the platform is introducing shareable meeting links, called Call Links. It works similarly to the solutions offered by WhatsApp and FaceTime.
Basically, you are able to create a meeting link that can be shared on Signal with whomever you want. They can then join your call by clicking on the link.
Before the update, if you wanted to have a group call on Signal, you needed to create a new group, add the participants to it, and then start the call. Now, Call Links make it easier to have a group call. The links can be shared outside of Signal as well; however, to join a call you would need an active Signal account.
Call Links can be created from the Calls section in the bottom panel, where the new option "Create a Call Link" is situated. You can then give the call a title and toggle admin approval on or off. The feature is now available for iOS, Android, and desktop.
On top of that, Call Links are reusable, which is awesome news if you would have a weekly check-in call. Call hosts can remove participants from a meeting, as well as block users to prevent them from joining again.
Recommended Stories
Additionally, you can now use a raise hand button similar to Google Meet, which will help you attract the attention of the speaker. Emoji reactions are also coming to Signal calls, which add a touch of fun or interactivity without you having to type or speak during the call.
I really like these updates to the Signal app. Ever since it rose to popularity for its secure messaging, I've been a fan of the app. Now, it's becoming more feature-rich, which ultimately makes it even cooler.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: