Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Signal launches shearable Call Links for easy group call setup

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps
Signal on a phone, shown only from the bottom of the phone.
Signal now allows users to create shareable links for group calls without the need to create a group chat. The new update also introduces an option to raise your hand and react with emojis during group calls, making video conversations more interactive.

The secure chat app Signal rose in popularity a few years ago. Although now most major messaging apps offer encrypted and secure messages, Signal is still considered to most secure of them all. Signal has quite a lot of cool features like self-destructing messages, message editing, chat backups, group chats, username identification instead of phone numbers, and more.

The app is also open source. Its latest update focuses on bringing more functionality to its group call features. Now, the platform is introducing shareable meeting links, called Call Links. It works similarly to the solutions offered by WhatsApp and FaceTime.

Basically, you are able to create a meeting link that can be shared on Signal with whomever you want. They can then join your call by clicking on the link.

Before the update, if you wanted to have a group call on Signal, you needed to create a new group, add the participants to it, and then start the call. Now, Call Links make it easier to have a group call. The links can be shared outside of Signal as well; however, to join a call you would need an active Signal account.

Call Links can be created from the Calls section in the bottom panel, where the new option "Create a Call Link" is situated. You can then give the call a title and toggle admin approval on or off. The feature is now available for iOS, Android, and desktop.


On top of that, Call Links are reusable, which is awesome news if you would have a weekly check-in call. Call hosts can remove participants from a meeting, as well as block users to prevent them from joining again.

Recommended Stories
Signal's maximum capacity for group calls is currently at 50 people. Call Links was previously available in beta last month, and now it's made it to a public release.

Additionally, you can now use a raise hand button similar to Google Meet, which will help you attract the attention of the speaker. Emoji reactions are also coming to Signal calls, which add a touch of fun or interactivity without you having to type or speak during the call.

I really like these updates to the Signal app. Ever since it rose to popularity for its secure messaging, I've been a fan of the app. Now, it's becoming more feature-rich, which ultimately makes it even cooler.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless