Signal’s latest beta steps up it’s texting game and allows you to be more expressive in-chat

So, instant messaging apps. They arenowadays. What started out with just a few apps here and there — back when a stable internet connection on your phone was just becoming a thing — is now pretty much its. And we know that all of you best phone owners usesuch app.And while WhatsApp and Messenger take most of the limelight — maybe even Viber or Telegram from time to time — Signal is also a cool alternative. I mean, can you nameapp that has a feature that lets youfor privacy reasons? Secret agent levels of secrecy much?Signal also has a public beta on Android , which you can become a part of. And the latest update isless about the 007 mode and more about providing a bit of character and clarity through Text formatting.So, most of you probably associated formatting withBut this highly-advanced technical term also includes exhilarating concepts of the future such as:Okay, I’ll elaborate. Remember how I wrote “” earlier in this text? Well, that is because. You see, with this update, there is a spoiler effect, which may want to trick you with its name, but the way it looks on screen is very,Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.You canuse it to hide actual spoilers. It’s justthan hiding top-secret information.But what about using all of these cool features? I thought you’d never ask:This one definitely falls within the “fun to use and appreciated” category of app updates. However, keep in mind that it is — as of now — only a part of the Signal beta on Android , so if you are eager to try it out: check if you can apply to join through the app’s Google Play Store listing.