Signal’s latest beta steps up it’s texting game and allows you to be more expressive in-chat

everywhere

own industry

at least one

another

change its icon

seemingly

Yep. We’ve gotten to a point where this doesn’t come pre-packaged sometimes. Oh well.



positioning like this

or maybe even extreme cases like this.





Marking a text as Monospace in order to make something stand out as a different type of info

Utilization for strikethrough , if you’d like to go back and redact a part of a chat as no longer valid

, if you’d like to go back and redact a part of a chat as no longer valid The always appreciated bold and italic

and And one that makes your text appear like alien radio waves from outer space!

seemingly

I lied

very

still

way less fun

Or whatever.

Type something out Mark your text via holding down on it with your finger and then adjusting the range Hold down your finger Voila! The features should have appeared, as long as you’ve joined the Beta