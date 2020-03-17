Seven top social media platforms agree to stop lies about COVID-19
It's bad enough when a pandemic turns your life upside down without having to hear or read misinformation about it. So today, some of the most popular social media apps and sites in the world have signed a statement promising to prevent fraud and lies about the coronavirus from permeating their platforms. According to ZDNet, the seven social media sites signing off on the statement include Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube.
Some of the social media companies that signed the statement have already tried to rid their platforms of misleading ads and conspiracy theories. And Google has removed fraudulent COVID-19 apps from the Google Play Store. To avoid getting tricked by misleading information (which in all seriousness could cost you your life) we would suggest that you stick with trusted news sources. If you feel that CNN, MSNBC or Fox are too politicized for you, you might consider AP News (iOS|Android) or Reuters (iOS|Android).