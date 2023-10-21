Grab Sennheiser's great-sounding workout earbuds for less from Amazon and save enough for Whey Protein





Now, we understand that $50 doesn't sound like huge savings, however, the Sennheiser Sport True wireless are budget-friendly earbuds and such a price cut turns them into a real steal. Especially given their incredible sound and punchy bass, which hip-hop lovers fall in love with.



In case you don't listen to hip-hop and don't like how the earbuds sound out of the box, you can use the EQ feature in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app to tailor their sound to your preferences.



Of course, speaking of workout earbuds, we just can't miss mentioning that the Sennheiser Sport True wireless have an incredible IP54 dust and water resistance rating, giving them the ability to survive even the toughest — and sweatiest — workouts.



In addition to their awesome durability, they also have good battery life. On their own, they offer around 7 hours of playback. And when you add the case to the mix, their listening time goes up to 27 hours.



However, we must also note that the Sport True wireless earbuds have one significant downside: they don't come with ANC on board. That said, they do offer pretty good passive noise cancellation, courtesy of their tight fit.



It's not easy to be a gym rat these days. That whey protein you are so addicted to costs an arm and a leg. The creatine you take also costs an arm and a leg. And if you are on juice, you know you have to spend a lot of money on that as well. So, at the end of the day, there isn't much cash left for high-end earbuds that can boost your gym performance by blasting your favorite pump-up songs in high-fidelity sound.Well, fortunately for you, you can currently snatch a pair of awesome-sounding workout earbuds for a lot less on Amazon. At the moment, Sennheiser's Sport True wireless earbuds are 33% off their price at the retailer, allowing you to snatch a pair with a sweet $50 discount.