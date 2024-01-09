Sennheiser reveals a triple treat of headphones at CES 2024
Headphones, be they earbuds or over-the-ear, wireless or wired, for sports or gaming, are now essential to our mobile lives. Chances are, most of us own at least one pair to complement our smartphones. Sennheiser, renowned for creating some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, is now expanding its selection with even more options.
The fourth-generation Momentum earbuds feature a refreshed design while maintaining the fabric-covered charging case, similar to their predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 3.
These new earbuds are engineered using the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound, ensuring aptX lossless sound quality and remarkably low latency. A notable addition is Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, complete with Auracast support, which enhances the typical multi-point connectivity with a more public-friendly option.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds will be available in three color options – black copper, metallic silver and graphite. They are set to open for pre-orders next month on February 15, priced at $299.95.
The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are designed as the durable, sportier sibling to the flagship Momentum 4. They stand out with their unique ability to monitor heart rate and body temperature: features still relatively new in the earbud market.
These earbuds employ photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, making them compatible with fitness platforms like Apple, Peloton, Garmin, Strava, and Polar for syncing your fitness data. Besides this innovative feature, the Momentum Sport buds have standard specs like an IP55 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for most workout conditions.
For those eager to try out this fitness tracking tech, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport will officially hit the market on April 9, priced at $329.95. You'll have to wait until spring to get your hands on them.
Last but not least come the new over-ear Accentum Plus headphones. They feature AptX Adaptive audio and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Boasting an impressive 50 hours of battery life, they also offer USB-C charging, providing 5 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.
For those who prefer a traditional connection, there's also a 3.5mm port. Sennheiser enhances the user experience with touch controls on the ear cups, adding to the headphones' sleek design. The Accentum Plus headphones will be offered in just two color options – black and white. This limited color selection might be a letdown for those who prefer more variety.
The Accentum Plus headphones are set to hit the market later this winter, on February 20, at a suggested retail price of $230.
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is now on its second day, German audio giant Sennheiser has unveiled three new headphones. The lineup includes the flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, upgraded sports buds, and a new pair of over-ear headphones called the Sennheiser Accentum Plus.
The new Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds come with Sennheiser's latest adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) features, refined tuning, and an enhanced battery life. According to the company, you get 7.5 hours of listening time directly from the buds, and the Qi charging case extends the total playback time to an impressive 30 hours. Apart from these updates, you can expect the same high-quality, audiophile-grade sound that was a standout feature in the Momentum 3 buds.
Enjoying music while exercising
Their semi-open design ensures you remain aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music. The battery life is substantial, too, with 6 hours of play from the earbuds and an additional 18 hours from the USB-C and Qi-compatible charging case.
Maybe you prefer the over-the-ear experience?
