Sennheiser reveals a triple treat of headphones at CES 2024

Enjoying music while exercising





These new earbuds are engineered using the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound, ensuring aptX lossless sound quality and remarkably low latency. A notable addition is Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, complete with Auracast support, which enhances the typical multi-point connectivity with a more public-friendly option.The new Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds come with Sennheiser's latest adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) features, refined tuning, and an enhanced battery life. According to the company, you get 7.5 hours of listening time directly from the buds, and the Qi charging case extends the total playback time to an impressive 30 hours. Apart from these updates, you can expect the same high-quality, audiophile-grade sound that was a standout feature in the Momentum 3 buds.The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds will be available in three color options – black copper, metallic silver and graphite. They are set to open for pre-orders next month on February 15, priced at $299.95.The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are designed as the durable, sportier sibling to the flagship Momentum 4. They stand out with their unique ability to monitor heart rate and body temperature: features still relatively new in the earbud market.These earbuds employ photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, making them compatible with fitness platforms like Apple, Peloton, Garmin, Strava, and Polar for syncing your fitness data. Besides this innovative feature, the Momentum Sport buds have standard specs like an IP55 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for most workout conditions.