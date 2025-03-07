GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Plunging to a new all-time low, Sennheiser's flagship earbuds just became an irresistible purchase

Deals Audio
A person wearing a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.
There has never been a better time to score Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds! Amazon is currently selling them for a whopping 36% off, dropping them to a new all-time low price.

This means you now have the unmissable opportunity to grab these top-of-the-line earbuds in White Silver for under $191, saving you $109 off the regular price. Given that they usually go for about $300, this is a deal too good to pass up!

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in White: Save $109!

$109 off (36%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are now available at a new all-time low, allowing you to score a pair for just under $191, saving you $109. They offer exceptional sound, advanced ANC, and up to 30 hours of playback, making them a true bargain. Don't miss out—save on a pair now!
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles, so it's only natural for its flagship earbuds to sound incredible out of the box. They also deliver punchy bass, making them a great choice for hip-hop lovers. That said, you can fine-tune the sound to your liking using the five-band EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app, so you can enjoy a personalized listening experience even if hip-hop isn't your thing.

Another highlight is their effective ANC, which does a great job of blocking out low-frequency sounds like airplane noise. So, if you're a frequent flyer, these will be right up your alley. However, higher-pitched noises can still get through, so the noise cancellation isn't quite on the same level as premium options like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which, by the way, are also on sale at a new all-time low price on Amazon right now.

Nevertheless, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are worth every penny. Not only do they sound incredible, but they also have solid ANC. Oh, and with up to 30 hours of listening time and fast charging that gives you an hour of playtime with just an 8-minute top-up, these are a true bargain at $109 off. So don't wait—grab a pair for less while this deal lasts!
