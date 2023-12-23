Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Amazon discounts the Sennheiser Momentum 3 by up to 41% just in time for Christmas

If you still haven't bought a new pair of great-sounding earbuds but have been wanting to for quite a while now, you currently have an awesome opportunity to get amazing earphones with a whopping discount just in time for Christmas.

Currently, Amazon has the incredible Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds in White on sale for a whopping 41% off their usual price. Such a sweet price cut means you can now snag these sleek earphones for $114 less if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal right now. If you are not a fan of the white color, feel free to go for the Black-colored option or the one in Graphite, which are also currently discounted by $108 (38%) and $104 (37%), respectively. As you can see, you will score nice savings regardless of the color variant you go for.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White color: Save $114!

Get a pair of White-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds from Amazon and save $114. The earbuds have awesome sound, good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck, especially at this price.
$114 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Being top-tier Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver a pretty awesome sound. So, you should be pleased with their audio quality. Additionally, they support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which packs its own EQ that you can use to tailor the sound of your earbuds entirely to your preferences.

Of course, as proper premium earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 also sport ANC functionality, which should be able to mute many of the pesky noises of the outside world.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds offer up to 7 hours of listening time on their own and up to 28 hours with their case. Furthermore, they come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them good for the gym as well.

Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 headphones have a lot going for them. They have great sound, nice ANC, and pretty decent battery life. Also, they are now more affordable thanks to Amazon's awesome discounts on all three color options. So, don't waste any more time and just grab a pair of these awesome earbuds today!
Loading Comments...

