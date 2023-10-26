Save big and get the amazing Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for 53% off their price from Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Save $158! Get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 from Amazon and save $158 in the process. The earbuds have a good sound, and nice battery life, and are a true bargain at their current price. $158 off (53%) Buy at Amazon

We have really awesome news for deal hunters in the market for a new pair of incredible-sounding earbuds. Currently, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 in white, selling these amazing earbuds for a whopping 53% off their price. And if you open your calculator app and start estimating your potential savings, you will see you now have the chance to snag a pair of awesome Sennheiser earphones for $158 less if you pull the trigger on this deal.It's no secret that Sennheiser is the preferred manufacturer for many audiophiles out there. The company's headphones usually deliver incredible sound, and we are happy to report that the Momentum True Wireless 2 are no exception. These bad boys sound amazing and even offer a slight emphasis on bass. Furthermore, they support Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which packs an EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the audio of your earbuds entirely to your liking in case you don't like how the earbuds sound out of the box.The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), however, we should note that it's not doing a very good job of blocking the outside world. That said, the earbuds deliver good passive noise cancellation if they have a tight fit in your ears.As for their battery life, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 should deliver up to 7 hours of listening time on a single charge on their own. However, when you include the case, they should be able to last for up to 28 hours.With their nice sound, good battery life, and now heavily reduced price, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a true bargain at the moment. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and grab a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 right now while you can still score huge savings on these awesome earphones since you never know when this sweet deal will expire.