Feel the oomph with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, now 51% off their price on Amazon

Since we are talking about a Sennheiser product here, expect the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 to sound incredible. Not only that, but they also pack a slight emphasis on bass, so if you like feeling that extra oomph, you'll like how these bad boys sound out of the box. However, if you don't, feel free to tailor their sound to your liking via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.Top-tier earbuds should also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and we are happy to report that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 check that box as well. However, we should also mention that their ANC functionality is not exactly top-tier and doesn't block outside noises very effectively. On the other hand, they offer good passive noise cancellation.In terms of battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 should offer up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge on their own. Add the case, and the total battery life of the earbuds should be around 28 hours.As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are pretty great apart from their ANC. Furthermore, Amazon's current $154 discount makes them an even bigger bargain. So, if you want to save on great-sounding earbuds, we suggest you capitalize on this deal and snatch a pair of heavily discounted Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 right now.