The Sennheiser Momentum Sport just got more tempting at $141 off on Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport boast some fitness-tracking features and great audio, plus they're heavily discounted at Amazon right now.

A close-up of a man wearing the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds at the gym.
Sennheiser audio usually costs an arm and a leg, but not right now, at least if you're after a pair of workout earbuds. Yep, the Momentum Sport are once again on sale at Amazon, and users can buy the Black variant for a whopping $141 off.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport: 43% off

$141 off (43%)
If you want a pair of workout earbuds with unique fitness-tracking features, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport should be on your radar. These fellas have an IP55 rating and offer workout-friendly sound that keeps you motivated. Plus, they're 43% off at Amazon, making them way more affordable than usual.
Buy at Amazon

Last month, Woot briefly dropped the same model by a hefty $230 — a deal so awesome it sold out almost immediately despite the modest 90-day Woot limited warranty. If you missed that chance to grab the ~$330 earbuds for less than $100, Amazon's current promo is the next best thing. After all, you're saving $141, plus you get a full manufacturer's warranty.

Let's clear something up right off the bat: the Sennheiser Momentum Sport don't have the best ANC in workout earbuds. They handle low-end rumbles well, but high-pitched sounds usually slip through when you’re not playing music. If top-shelf ANC is your main priority, consider the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

But if you're after extra features, such as real-time heart and body temperature tracking, the Sennheiser earbuds won't let you down. They feature fitness tracking capabilities, measuring data and seamlessly syncing it to your device for better performance insights.

What can you expect on the sound quality front? Like most workout earbuds, these boost bass and mid-frequencies, making EDM, electronic music and R&B tracks sound punchy and detailed. However, high frequencies may sound a tad underemphasized, and some users might need to tweak the EQ settings to get the ideal sound.

In addition, these Sennheiser earbuds deliver up to six hours of listening time per single charge. If you store them inside their charging case between listening sessions, you can get a total playtime of up to 24 hours, which is neither too impressive nor way too bad.

At the end of the day, the Momentum Sport offer some unique features that make them an attractive choice. They might not excel on all fronts, but at least you can buy them for $141 off with this promo at Amazon. Don't miss out!
