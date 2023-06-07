You may soon be able to send higher-quality images via WhatsApp on iOS and Android

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

iOS Android Apps
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to send high-definition (HD) photos on iOS and Android. The feature, which is currently being tested by a small group of beta testers, will allow users to send images without them being heavily compressed, although a light compression will still apply.

As per WABetaInfo's reporting, the new option is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp on Android (v2.23.12.13) and iOS (v23.11.0.76). However, this option is just that — an option — and not the default setting. This means that it will need to be selected anytime you want to send an image with lighter compression.

The current photo sending options include "auto," "best quality," and "data saver," but none of these options allow for no compression at all. Similar to other popular messaging applications, WhatsApp utilizes automatic compression of photos and videos to minimize their size and facilitate expedited image transfers.

Once you've chosen an image to send, you can send it at a higher quality by tapping the new HD icon that appears at the top. However, the option only appears if you are trying to send an image with higher resolution.

It doesn't look like this feature will extend to videos, which is a shame considering that WhatsApp is used by many as an alternative to iMessage/RCS when sending videos cross-platform. However, there is a workaround to this by attaching the movie as a document instead of a media file.

It is unknown when this feature will roll out to the masses as it is only just now rolling out in beta. However, The new HD photo and lightly compressed image feature is a significant improvement to WhatsApp's media sharing capabilities and will allow users to send higher quality photos and videos to friends and family without worrying about file size or compression.

