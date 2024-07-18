Google brings back cool Google Messages feature it just took away this past February

Send an iMessage that says "Congratulations" and confetti rains down on the screen. Type "Happy Birthday" to a fellow iPhone-totin' friend and balloons float up from the bottom of the screen. Do Android users have a similar feature? From last November to this February they did when Google took "Screen Effects" out for a test drive. A message sent saying "I love you" resulted in animated hearts appearing on the screen. The phrase "Sounds good" also set off the same screen effect with the animated hearts.







Some Android users loved "Screen Effects" and others didn't. Eventually, this past February the whole feature ended up in the same place where many of Google's ideas end up never to be seen again. But in this case, "Screen Effects" is getting a second chance and it has returned to both the stable version of Google Messages (version 20240621_00_RC00) and in beta releases. This time, if you don't like "Screen Effects" you don't have to ask Google to make it go away. Now, if you don't like the feature, it can be disabled.









"I Love You" and "Sounds Good" no longer elicit an animated effect on the screen. It's possible that these phrases are used too often setting off the animations too frequently. The new "Screen Effects" triggers and the animation that follows include:



