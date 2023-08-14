Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Save on your next OnePlus phone, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds with OnePlus and PhoneArena

Just like Apple and Samsung, OnePlus is among the companies that make some of the best smartphones on the market. Its top-tier phones always pack powerful chipsets, take beautiful photos, and offer crazy-fast charging. In other words, OnePlus's phones are a real bang for your buck.

If you have been wanting to get one of OnePlus' phones, a pair of OnePlus earbuds, and/or even OnePlus' tablet for a while, it appears August is your month. If you act fast, you can get an amazing discount on your whole OnePlus order by just being a PhoneArena reader.

Until August 31st, you can use one of four special promo codes made specifically for our readers to get a sweet discount on your new purchase from OnePlus' official website. Furthermore, the codes work even on already discounted products, which means you can score a bigger saving this way. Just type one of the following codes in the Promo code field during checkout to receive your discount:

  • Type "PHAE20" for $30 OFF an order over $300
  • Type "PHAE5" for 5% OFF an order over $700
  • Type "PHAE10" for 10% OFF an order over $800
  • Type "PHAE15" for 15% OFF an order over $900

As you can see, you can score up to 15% OFF on orders over $700 and a nice $30 off on an order between $300 and $700. And all this because you are one of our readers and have used one of our special OnePlus promo codes. So, get your new OnePlus device today and save big with OnePlus and PhoneArena.

OnePlus 11: Now $50 OFF; use a special code for extra $30 OFF

The OnePlus 11 is currently on sale for $50 off its price on OnePlus's website. But if you use our "PHAE20" promo code, you will score an additional $30 saving.
$80 off (11%)
$619 99
$699 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Tab: Now $30 OFF with special code

The OnePlus Tab can now be yours for $30 less if you use our "PHAE20" promo code.
$30 off (6%)
$449 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

Save on a whole bunch of OnePlus devices by using one of our special codes

Tap on the button below and go directly to OnePlus' store. Add a few devices to your cart, use one of our special PHAE5, PHAE10, or PHAE15 promo codes depending on the total amount of your purchase, and receive up to 15% OFF!
$79 off (11%)
$619 99
$699
Buy at OnePlus

