Save on your next OnePlus phone, tablet, and/or pair of earbuds with OnePlus and PhoneArena

Just like Apple and Samsung, OnePlus is among the companies that make some of the best smartphones on the market. Its top-tier phones always pack powerful chipsets, take beautiful photos, and offer crazy-fast charging. In other words, OnePlus's phones are a real bang for your buck.
If you have been wanting to get one of OnePlus' phones, a pair of OnePlus earbuds, and/or even OnePlus' tablet for a while, it appears August is your month. If you act fast, you can get an amazing discount on your whole OnePlus order by just being a PhoneArena reader.
As you can see, you can score up to 15% OFF on orders over $700 and a nice $30 off on an order between $300 and $700. And all this because you are one of our readers and have used one of our special OnePlus promo codes. So, get your new OnePlus device today and save big with OnePlus and PhoneArena.
Until August 31st, you can use one of four special promo codes made specifically for our readers to get a sweet discount on your new purchase from OnePlus' official website. Furthermore, the codes work even on already discounted products, which means you can score a bigger saving this way. Just type one of the following codes in the Promo code field during checkout to receive your discount:
- Type "PHAE20" for $30 OFF an order over $300
- Type "PHAE5" for 5% OFF an order over $700
- Type "PHAE10" for 10% OFF an order over $800
- Type "PHAE15" for 15% OFF an order over $900
