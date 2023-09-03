Save some more on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for all who want to avoid breaking the bank! Compactness, reliability and a sleek design: get the most out your next tablet, without paying top dollar! The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a great 8.7-inch display for everyday tasks and offers smooth experience. Don't sleep on it! $40 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Budget devices are great, but what’s even greater is when they go on sale – like the discount at Amazon we’re talking about right here. In the spotlight today is the super popular and all-time favorite Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It’s compact, it’s light, it’s kid-friendly, it’s got a great battery and a sturdy metal frame. And, of course, it’s a Samsung, so you can expect it to deliver on the user experience front.We’re presenting you with the Silver variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just because it’s so good. But there’s another option, if you wish to pack something darker – the distinguished Gray variant.If you find tablets over 10 inches to be size intimidating and resembling laptops too much, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite hears you and offers lightweight portability and handy compactness with an 8.7-inch screen (‎1340 x 800 pixels) plus slim design. The ultimate portability for entertainment on the go, while offering a much bigger screen experience than a 6-inch smartphone.Budget devices are prone to be mishandled every now and then (we’re guilty of it, too), but the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers a tad better protection with a metal frame that Samsung says “helps protect against everyday hiccups”.Under the hood, users will find all things needed for a smooth everyday usage - a MediaTek chipset, octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s support for up to 1TB expandable storage, so you can carry those 4K videos with you wherever you go. The hardware goes easy on the 5100mAh battery and offers fast charging with a maximum charge speed of 15W.The dimensions are as follows: 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches (212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0 mm), and the weight is 12.91 oz (366.0 g).