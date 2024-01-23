Save $100 on the old but gold Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE at Amazon while you can

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you sick and tired of having to count your reps and steps during workouts? Do you wish to know your body and sleeping habits better? Well, you’d really appreciate a smartwatch, then. And if you’re an Android user on a budget, we have just the right thing for you! Right now, you can get one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, the Galaxy Watch 5, at a $100 cheaper price on Amazon.

The price cut of $100 equates to 30% in savings and applies to the Samsung wearable with a 40mm case and LTE connectivity. In other words, if you pull the trigger on this Amazon deal, you’ll no longer have to carry your phone around to stay connected, which most users will undoubtedly appreciate.

Save $100 on the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Samsung smartwatch with LTE connectivity, now's your time to get a Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon. Right now, the 40mm model with 4G is available at 30% off its price, making it a no-miss for Galaxy fans on a budget.
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


We realize choosing this smartwatch wouldn’t be easy at its regular price. After all, the timepiece already has a successor in the eyes of the Galaxy Watch 6. However, now that it’s so deeply discounted at the world’s largest online retailer, it gives you way more value for your money. Let’s dive a bit deeper to find out what you get for your investment.

The Galaxy Watch 5 gives you a stylish twist with its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen. With sapphire crystal glass protection, you can rest assured that your new timepiece will be protected from daily mishaps.

Samsung has integrated a plethora of features and sensors to make this timepiece a desirable pick. Some of the more prominent functionalities you get here include advanced sleep coaching, in-depth body composition analysis, and auto-workout tracking.

While it certainly doesn’t boast a stellar battery life, the Watch 5 is still pretty much on par with most conventional smartwatches in its price range. In general, you should be able to get about 24 hours of use between charges, which is definitely more than the 18-hour battery life the Apple Watch Series 8 gives.

Another plus is that Samsung added fast-charging technology, allowing you to get quick battery top-ups in minutes. According to our tests, the wearable replenishes about 40% of battery life in a 30-minute charging session with a 10W charger.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless