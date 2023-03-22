Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung’s Exynos Connect is the latest in ultra-wideband tech

Samsung
Samsung’s Exynos Connect is the latest in ultra-wideband tech
So, you’ve heard about AppleAirTags, right? This product launched in 2021 and basically allowed users to track anything to their heart’s content. Some time later, the FCC regulated a dedicated spectrum for such use-cases and that is how ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking technology was born.

Now, Samsung announced its own version of UWB tracking, which is powered through their own Exynos chipset. The technology is capable of providing exceptional object-tracking accuracy and is meant to be utilized in smartphones, automobiles and even AR/VR headsets.

The official name of the brand is Exynos Connect and it achieves this through short-range communication methods such as UWB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in order to provide extra options in an increasingly hyper-connected world.



The selected communication technologies allow for fast data transfer at low power costs. At the heart of it all is the Exynos Connect U100 chip, which Joonsuk Kim — Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team — described as being able to combine sophisticated ranging, positioning and strong security in the form of hardware encryption.

Some of the rather unique traits of the chip itself are its accuracy and power-saving mode. Through the way it's engineered, the chip can detect objects down to a centimeter or so away at a very low power cost, which makes it a perfect solution for mobile devices. This makes the chip extra useful for tracking items in-doors, where GPS can’t really help out.

All in all, Samsung has poured much effort into certifying the chip so that it may become a useful tool for different industries and end-users alike. So what does this mean for you? Presumably, you'll get more features on phones and smart gizmos equipped with the U100 chip, but we'll have to wait for some to come out before we can comment on how. 

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless