Samsung’s Exynos Connect is the latest in ultra-wideband tech
So, you’ve heard about AppleAirTags, right? This product launched in 2021 and basically allowed users to track anything to their heart’s content. Some time later, the FCC regulated a dedicated spectrum for such use-cases and that is how ultra-wideband (UWB) tracking technology was born.
Now, Samsung announced its own version of UWB tracking, which is powered through their own Exynos chipset. The technology is capable of providing exceptional object-tracking accuracy and is meant to be utilized in smartphones, automobiles and even AR/VR headsets.
The selected communication technologies allow for fast data transfer at low power costs. At the heart of it all is the Exynos Connect U100 chip, which Joonsuk Kim — Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team — described as being able to combine sophisticated ranging, positioning and strong security in the form of hardware encryption.
All in all, Samsung has poured much effort into certifying the chip so that it may become a useful tool for different industries and end-users alike. So what does this mean for you? Presumably, you'll get more features on phones and smart gizmos equipped with the U100 chip, but we'll have to wait for some to come out before we can comment on how.
The official name of the brand is Exynos Connect and it achieves this through short-range communication methods such as UWB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in order to provide extra options in an increasingly hyper-connected world.
Samsung Announces Ultra-Wideband Chipset With Centimeter-Level Accuracy for Mobile and Automotive Deviceshttps://t.co/yAbNylKDVr— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) March 21, 2023
Some of the rather unique traits of the chip itself are its accuracy and power-saving mode. Through the way it's engineered, the chip can detect objects down to a centimeter or so away at a very low power cost, which makes it a perfect solution for mobile devices. This makes the chip extra useful for tracking items in-doors, where GPS can’t really help out.
