Samsung wins 71 iF Design Awards, including three Gold Awards for its product designs

Samsung wins 71 iF Design Awards, including three Gold Awards for its product designs0
It looks like every year, Samsung consistently receives a big return on its investments in pursuing superior design. As Samsung announced, it kept its record by receiving 71 awards total for a second time, including three Design Gold Awards, at this year's iF Design Awards (International Forum Design Awards), a German international design competition. At the iF Design Awards 2022, Samsung’s competition consisted of 11,000 submissions from 57 countries.
Samsung won design awards for products ranging from TVs to home appliances, smartphones, and software designs. Among them are the Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung's One UI 4, which is Samsung's custom interface for Android 12.
But the most prestigious awards at the iF Design Awards conference are the Design Gold Awards. The three Design Gold Awards that Samsung won this year are for:
- The Freestyle, which is a cool portable projector/Bluetooth speaker with 180 degrees of possible rotation and a screen size of up to 100 inches
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3, with its slimmer design and outer display, and the user experience the phone provides
- The Bespoke Slim, which is a cordless vacuum cleaner designed to be easy to use
The Vice President of Samsung Electronics Design Management Center, Jinsoo Kim, said in a statement, "It is important to design a design that combines changing values and innovative technologies."
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: