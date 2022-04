Samsung wins 71 iF Design Awards, including three Gold Awards for its product designs

The Freestyle, which is a cool portable projector/Bluetooth speaker with 180 degrees of possible rotation and a screen size of up to 100 inches

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, with its slimmer design and outer display, and the user experience the phone provides

The Bespoke Slim, which is a cordless vacuum cleaner designed to be easy to use

"It is important to design a design that combines changing values ​​and innovative technologies."

We are sure you will agree that the design of a product is essential to its success. A device that catches the eye and is easy to use is much more likely to generate more sales. This is why companies pour a lot of effort into making products with the best design possible.It looks like every year, Samsung consistently receives a big return on its investments in pursuing superior design. As Samsung announced , it kept its record by receiving 71 awards total for a second time, including three Design Gold Awards, at this year's iF Design Awards (International Forum Design Awards), a German international design competition. At the iF Design Awards 2022, Samsung’s competition consisted of 11,000 submissions from 57 countries.Samsung won design awards for products ranging from TVs to home appliances, smartphones, and software designs. Among them are the Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung's One UI 4, which is Samsung's custom interface for Android 12.But the most prestigious awards at the iF Design Awards conference are the Design Gold Awards. The three Design Gold Awards that Samsung won this year are for:The Vice President of Samsung Electronics Design Management Center, Jinsoo Kim, said in a statement,