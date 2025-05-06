Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

By
Samsung is making payments with your phone faster and easier for Galaxy users in the United States. The company revealed earlier today that starting later this month, Samsung Wallet will get a new Tap to Transfer feature that will make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments quick and convenient, as they should be.

The new feature will allow Samsung fans who are using the company’s Wallet app to pay their friends by simply having their phones close to each other and NFC (Near Field Communications) enabled.

More importantly, Tap to Transfer removes the need for third-party apps like Venmo or Cash App, so you’ll be able to make payments directly to a debit card using Samsung Wallet.

Samsung announced that the new feature is now available thanks to its collaboration with Visa and Mastercard, so only if you have a debit card stored in your Samsung Wallet issued by one of these two companies you’ll be able to send money to friends and family members’ accounts without needing to download a third-party app.

Samsung Wallet is a powerful tool readily available on millions of Galaxy smartphones, and with this update, we’re taking the experience to the next level. Many users want the flexibility to accomplish their most frequent and important tasks on their mobile device. Samsung Wallet will help make payments to friends and family quick and convenient.

– Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, May 2025.

Samsung launches major new feature for Wallet users in the US
Samsung has made money transfers via NFC easier | Image credit: Samsung

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung Wallet can be used to transfer money to people without a digital wallet as long as they have a physical debit card with tap-to-pay capabilities. Samsung’s Wallet app is capable of connecting to the chip in the debit card, thus making contactless money transfers possible.

In case the person you want to send money to is not around, you can try to find their Samsung account by searching for their phone number and complete the transfer remotely.

Samsung doesn’t mention this, but since the new feature uses widely available NFC technology, it should work with any other digital wallet, not just Samsung’s. Still, since there’s a huge number of Galaxy users in the United States, it’s nice that the South Korean giant decided to make it easier to transfer money from its Wallet app directly to another person’s account so quick and convenient.

Once again, the newly announced Tap to Transfer feature is not yet available, but it should arrive by the end of May.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
