Samsung launches major new feature for Wallet users in the US

Samsung has made money transfers via NFC easier | Image credit: Samsung



Samsung doesn't mention this, but since the new feature uses widely available NFC technology, it should work with any other



Once again, the newly announced Tap to Transfer feature is not yet available, but it should arrive by the end of May. In case the person you want to send money to is not around, you can try to find their Samsung account by searching for their phone number and complete the transfer remotely.Samsung doesn’t mention this, but since the new feature uses widely available NFC technology, it should work with any other digital wallet , not just Samsung’s. Still, since there’s a huge number of Galaxy users in the United States, it’s nice that the South Korean giant decided to make it easier to transfer money from its Wallet app directly to another person’s account so quick and convenient.Once again, the newly announced Tap to Transfer feature is not yet available, but it should arrive by the end of May.

It's also worth mentioning that Samsung Wallet can be used to transfer money to people without a digital wallet as long as they have a physical debit card with tap-to-pay capabilities. Samsung’s Wallet app is capable of connecting to the chip in the debit card, thus making contactless money transfers possible.