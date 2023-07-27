Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung formally announces the chip powering the Galaxy Watch 6 series

Samsung Processors
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has already taken the wraps off its new Galaxy Watch 6 series but didn’t quite touch on many of the aspects related to their hardware and software. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the first smartwatch running the new Wear OS 4, which should have been a Pixel Watch affair through and through.

During the Unpacked presentation, Samsung didn’t really offer many details about the chipset inside the Galaxy Watch 6, although it did confirm the entire lineup uses its own Exynos W930 chip. Thankfully, Samsung Semiconductor is here to fill in the blanks.

First off, the Exynos W930 is equipped with the Arm Cortex-A55 dual-core CPU clocked up to 1.4GHz. In-package DRAM expands to 2GB, which is 33% more than the W920, allowing Galaxy Watch 6 users to switch between apps up to 25% faster. Also, thanks to the 1.4GHz CPU speed should improve overall performance by 18% compared to the previous chipset.

In addition, Samsung claims its new W930 chipset uses the latest packaging technologies to allow its engineers to put all the required hardware without taking too much PCB (printed circuit board) space. The chipset itself is built on a 5nm microfabrication process and maximizes transistor density, thus saving space for bigger batteries.

The Exynos W930 is complemented by an Arm Mali-G68 MP2 GPU (graphics processing unit), which not only provides a richer graphics and more vibrant 3D interfaces, but also supports 21fps video playback.

Samsung also says that thanks to the dedicated low power display core and the two Arm Cortex-M55 cores, processing is more efficient and battery bars last longer than usual.

As far as connectivity goes, Samsung’s Exynos W930 features support for Wi-Fi, 3G/4G, Bluetooth, and GNSS connections. Also, the company’s new chip supposedly reduces the amount of power needed for Bluetooth, which in turn improves power efficiency to allow users to maintain the connection for longer times.

