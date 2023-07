Samsung formally announces the chip powering the Galaxy Watch 6 series

Preorder Samsung's Watch 6 Classic at 70% off! Get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the new Fabric Band thrown in for free. In addition, those who preorder will be able to trade for up to $250 in Samsung credit! $290 off (72%) Trade-in Gift $110 $399 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Samsung's Watch 6 at up to $290 off! The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300, but a generous $250 trade-in scheme and a free offer for the new Fabric Band line will net it almost for free during Samsung's preorder period! $290 off (97%) Trade-in Gift $10 $299 99 Pre-order at Samsung Amazon knocks 22% off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is up for preorder at Amazon with a $50 gift card and a free Fabric Band! $90 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon



First off, the Exynos W930 is equipped with the Arm Cortex-A55 dual-core CPU clocked up to 1.4GHz. In-package DRAM expands to 2GB, which is 33% more than the W920, allowing Galaxy Watch 6 users to switch between apps up to 25% faster. Also, thanks to the 1.4GHz CPU speed should improve overall performance by 18% compared to the previous chipset.



In addition, Samsung claims its new W930 chipset uses the latest packaging technologies to allow its engineers to put all the required hardware without taking too much PCB (printed circuit board) space. The chipset itself is built on a 5nm microfabrication process and maximizes transistor density, thus saving space for bigger batteries.



The Exynos W930 is complemented by an Arm Mali-G68 MP2 GPU (graphics processing unit), which not only provides a richer graphics and more vibrant 3D interfaces, but also supports 21fps video playback.



Samsung also says that thanks to the dedicated low power display core and the two Arm Cortex-M55 cores, processing is more efficient and battery bars last longer than usual.



Samsung has already taken the wraps off its new Galaxy Watch 6 series but didn’t quite touch on many of the aspects related to their hardware and software. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the first smartwatch running the new Wear OS 4, which should have been a Pixel Watch affair through and through.During the Unpacked presentation, Samsung didn’t really offer many details about the chipset inside the Galaxy Watch 6 , although it did confirm the entire lineup uses its own Exynos W930 chip. Thankfully, Samsung Semiconductor is here to fill in the blanks.