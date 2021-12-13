Samsung video promotes the durability of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung released a video today that details the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 . The former opens like a book to quickly turn a 6.2-inch smartphone into a 7.6-inch tablet whenever a larger screen is needed or is appropriate. The latter device folds up and fits into your pocket until you need a smartphone at which point it can then be flipped open to reveal a tall and thin 6.7-inch display.





The first thing that the video discusses is how both devices are protected from contact with water. Before the current two foldables were released by Samsung earlier this year, the Fold and Flip models did not offer any protection from water. But both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 carry an IP (Ingress Protection) rating of IPX8 making them the first foldables with some protection against H2O.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both water-resistant





The Fold 3 and Flip 3 can both be submerged in 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining any damage. The IPX8 rating also means that the devices have not been tested against solids such as dust. Samsung's video simply states that both devices can handle a splash of fresh water, or "getting caught in a rain shower," and in both scenarios the water or rain will not hurt the phones.











Suppose you drop either model? You know that it's going to happen at least once; no one can go through the entire period of owning a specific phone without holding their breath at least once after watching it fall to the floor. Samsung points out that the front and back glass on the Fold 3 are made from Gorilla Glass Victus making the latest model more durable and less prone to scratches than the first two Fold handsets.





As for the Flip 3, the interior of the hinge is protected "like a suit of armour" by Armour Aluminum. This makes the current Flip model more durable than all previous variants of the phone. Both the latest Fold and Flip models are tougher and more protective from shocks and drops Samsung states.

Both models are tested to make sure that they can handle 200,000 folds







One good question poised in the video wonders whether it is okay to repeatedly fold and unfold either model. Both foldables go through what Samsung calls a strenuous folding test to make sure that they each can handle 200,000 folds. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses a durable foldable display made from stretchable PET film, optimized display panel layers, and uses Samsung Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). It also employs an additional new protective layer and film.







And don't forget the "sweeper" technology inside the hinge of the Galaxy Fold 3 that makes it harder for dust to enter the device. Remember, Samsung touted the folding display on the 2021 third-generation Galaxy Fold as being 80% stronger than its predecessor. When you actually quantify a metric like that with such a bold statement, there is no room for failure.





Early rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 contain the possibility that the device will sport two under-display cameras with one under the internal tablet-sized display, and one inside the external smartphone display. We could see an improvement in the rear camera array. The battery capacity might remain static at 4400mAh and despite the current model's IPX8 rating, the manufacturer is reportedly looking to make the device more resistant to water.







With Samsung hoping to more than triple the sales of its foldable devices to 9.8 million units from 3.2 million this year and what do you think is the best way to accomplish that? By continuing to lower prices of course. Now with the fourth generation Fold being produced, prices for some of the parts have surely come down to the point where we could see Samsung further reduce its foldable prices in 2022.