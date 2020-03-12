Samsung borrows from the Galaxy Z Flip to protect the Galaxy Fold

Samsung Android

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 12, 2020, 9:48 PM
Samsung has two foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. The former turns a 4.6-inch smartphone into a 7.3-inch tablet. The Galaxy Z Flip is a pocketable device that flips open to reveal a 6.7-inch display. Even though both are foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold opens and closes around a vertical axis while the Galaxy Z Flip does the same around the horizontal axis. But that doesn't mean that something Samsung finds useful on its flipper can't be used on the Galaxy Fold.

A Reddit member with the username wumplebart relayed a story about his experience with the Galaxy Fold. This person went to a Samsung Experience store to fix a software issue with his Galaxy Fold. But unfortunately, the issue could not be resolved and he was sent an unlocked replacement model. Surprisingly, this Galaxy Fold had something on it that his original unit did not. A photo included with the Reddit post shows the replacement Galaxy Fold open with rubber feet placed on both sides of the open device. This helps protect the phone when it is slammed close.

The rubber feet were originally used on the Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung decided that it needed to add the protective rubber feet to the Galaxy Fold. Interestingly, some consumers who received a replacement Galaxy Fold also found the rubber feet on their new foldable  but thought it was a sticker and peeled them off. Sounds similar to the influencers who decided not to heed the warnings that Samsung included on Galaxy Fold units it sent out before the launch of the phone. What influencers thought was a protective film that needed to be peeled off was actually an important part of the foldable display. Samsung had to delay the release of the device as it had to go back to the drawing board and fix a few issues before it finally released the handset on September 27th, five months and one day late.


It is unclear whether all-new Galaxy Fold units are equipped with the rubber feet or if this is something that Samsung is only placing on replacement units. Remember, foldable phones are still in their infancy and anything that the manufacturers believe will improve the user experience will be tried. Even rubber feet. Will we see the rubber feet employed out of the box on the Galaxy Fold 2? We wouldn't bet against it.
