Samsung dominates global Android market this month

Worldwide, most people have an Android phone in their hands. According to Statcounter , Android has a 71.3% global share of the smartphone pie this month compared to 71.1% for the same month a year ago. And while more than one billion Android phones were shipped last year, there are a total of 2.8 billion active Android users. Based on a report from SportsLens.com , 7.4% of those handsets are Samsung Galaxy models.

Samsung has a leading 34.6% of the global Android market this month







It probably doesn't come as a surprise that the Galaxy brand is the world's most popular line of Android phones. After all, Samsung ships the largest number of smartphones each and every year. Samsung's dominance of the Android market was probably one of the reasons why LG dropped out of the business. What about HTC? Well, let's just say that its problems were from choices that the company made itself along with Samsung's popularity.





AppBrain data shows Samsung responsible for a 34.6% market share of the global Android market this month. Behind the South Korean manufacturer is Xiaomi with a respectable 14.3% followed by Oppo's 10.3% share. Vivo (9.8%) and Huawei (6.7%) round out the top five. As recently as 2019, Huawei was the second largest smartphone company in the world with a 17.6% share of the global market trailing only Samsung's 21.8%.





But in both 2019 and 2020, the U.S. made life difficult for the company by blocking it from obtaining supplies from its U.S. supply chain and preventing the company from obtaining chips produced by foundries using American technology. The company ended up selling off its Honor sub-unit, developing its own HarmonyOS to replace the Google Mobile Services version of Android, and is using Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips designed to work with 4G LTE only.







So what is the most popular Android device worldwide for the first half of the current month? That would be the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A12 with a 2.1% slice of the Android pie so far this month. That model is followed by the Samsung A21s with a 1% share, and the Galaxy A10s also with a 1% share. These phones all are part of the mid-range Galaxy A line which includes large screens, viable cameras, and large batteries.





For example, the Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600. It is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 and includes 4GB of memory with 64GB of storage (48.2GB available to the user). There is a 1TB capacity microSD slot for additional storage and on the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP snapper (f/2.0), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro camera for close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The trend over the last five years favors iOS over Android







And it is not surprising, considering it's a Galaxy A device, that the Galaxy A12 sports a 5000mAh battery that charges up to 15W. Considering that the display is HD+, the battery life on this device should be tremendous.







Samsung is the leader when it comes to the foldable phone market. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular handset in this category. Earlier this year, the company released the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which opens to reveal a 7.6-inch tablet-sized display), and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (a clamshell that flips open to produce a 6.7-inch display).



