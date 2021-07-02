Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component

Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component0
Apple does depend on Samsung to supply it with certain iPhone components although Apple has made a point of trying to reduce its reliance on its rival over the last few years. But there is a business that Samsung plans on exiting over the next year forcing Apple to change the mix of suppliers for rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB). According to TheElec (via 9to5Mac), Samsung will provide Apple with only 30% of the RFPCB that will be used on this year's iPhone 13 series.
The component is used to connect the main circuit board with the phone's OLED panel. Being rigid and flexible might sound like a contradiction, but the combination helps companies like Apple more easily design their products. Compared to FPCB, RFPCB sends electric signals faster but is more expensive.