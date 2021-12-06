Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung also made a Mickey Mouse-shaped ring for the official Z Flip 3 Silicone Cover with Ring.



If you are a fan of Star Wars and/or The Simpsons, you will be happy to learn that Samsung has also launched branded collections with these two themes. These collections include a themed strap for the official silicone cover with strap and a themed lanyard that you can attach to your phone. Samsung even added a themed sticker pack for you to make your Galaxy Z Flip 3 truly unique.





These new Galaxy Z Flip 3 accessories are not for sale in the US. But you can buy these Galaxy Z Flip 3 add-ons from the UK and different countries. As for the price, the new accessories begin from around $19, and the collections start from around $52.