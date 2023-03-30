Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update

Samsung has become one of the better Android manufacturers when it comes to updates. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S23 lines will get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. That is even better than the three major Android updates that Google delivers to its own Pixel handsets. Samsung recently updated its low-priced Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet (priced at $105 on the manufacturer's website) to One UI 5.1 which contained the Android 13 update.





That same update is coming to the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) which is another low-priced tablet priced at $220 on Samsung's website. For the moment, the update is limited to South Korea and carries firmware number X200XXU2CWC1. Interestingly, the new firmware comes with the January 2023 security update which will soon be three months old.





According to the official changelog (which was machine translated and posted by SamMobile ), the update will come with a "refreshed gallery, productivity features, and more granular personalization features." With the update installed, the color of selfies can be adjusted by pressing the effect button on the side of the display. When viewing photos and videos from the gallery, swiping up will reveal camera information, the location where the photo or video was taken, and related photos.





One change will make it easier to minimize or make full-screen the window of an app being used without having to open the option menu. Instead, dragging the corner of the appropriate window will re-size the app. Also, when you open a split-screen on the tablet, your most-used apps will appear under your most recently used apps. This allows you to more quickly access your most-used apps.









Weather information is getting a big change with the tablet's One UI 5.1/Android 13 update. With the update, weather data such as information about severe weather, the day's weather summary, and the sunrise and sunset times will now be found at the top of the weather app. The change in temperature over time will be presented in color and the change in precipitation over time will be shown as a graph. An illustration in the weather widget will depict whether it is currently sunny, cloudy, snowy, or rain-free.





With the Samsung Internet Browser, the last webpage you're viewing on one Galaxy device will appear when you open the Samsung Internet Browser app on another Galaxy device signed into the same Samsung account. Searching for a subject on the browser is improved so that you can get the result you want even if the search term has been misspelled.





