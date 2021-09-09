Notification Center

Samsung Display

Behold the future of Samsung's foldable displays, it pops

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Behold the future of Samsung's foldable displays that pop at will
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already on sale, ushering in a new era of foldable phones with stylus support and under-display camera that may all but kill the small tablet niche. Samsung's Z-line of foldables will only get better and more innovative going forward, it seems, judging from the stretchable display the company just demonstrated at the Global Tech Korea expo.

We call it stretchable, but it's actually a brand new application of the technology that has already been demonstrated in some proof-of-concept rollable phones like Oppo X. Instead of just stretching full-length around a bend, though, the display that Samsung showcased pops at places, representing the end game in a flexible OLED panel abilities.

Samsung's flexible Blackberry


That's right, it goes from a 2D to a 3D surface in a cinch to make the lava imagery displayed come alive. This technology has all sorts of applications going through our collective minds, such as virtual keyboard keys that pop and relax under your finger when you go for them.

This would return the tactile typing feel that heretofore has only been reserved to Blackberry-style handsets or those with slide-out physical keyboards of yesteryear. There are probably plenty more to think of, but we'll let the lava flow speak for itself.

In any case, the display that pops keeps our hopes high for future phones, tablets or laptops with Samsung's flexible, foldable, rollable, and stretchable OLED displays.

