Behold the future of Samsung's foldable displays, it pops





We call it stretchable, but it's actually a brand new application of the technology that has already been demonstrated in some proof-of-concept rollable phones like Oppo X . Instead of just stretching full-length around a bend, though, the display that Samsung showcased pops at places, representing the end game in a flexible OLED panel abilities.





Samsung's flexible Blackberry





That's right, it goes from a 2D to a 3D surface in a cinch to make the lava imagery displayed come alive. This technology has all sorts of applications going through our collective minds, such as virtual keyboard keys that pop and relax under your finger when you go for them.





This would return the tactile typing feel that heretofore has only been reserved to Blackberry-style handsets or those with slide-out physical keyboards of yesteryear. There are probably plenty more to think of, but we'll let the lava flow speak for itself.





In any case, the display that pops keeps our hopes high for future phones, tablets or laptops with Samsung's flexible, foldable, rollable, and stretchable OLED displays.





