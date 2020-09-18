The Galaxy Z Fold 2 goes on sale in major markets around the world starting today
US, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and France are among the first countries that are selling the Z Fold 2 as of today and Samsung promises that by the end of October, the list markets where the phone is sold will contain 80 countries. The situation in South Korea is a bit different. As we mentioned earlier, in its homeland, Samsung was overwhelmed with preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and as a result is delaying the launch by 5 days, beginning general sales on the 23rd of September.
Unlike last year, when the original Galaxy Fold was released more as a proof of concept, this year Samsung means business. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not some tech-enthusiast-exclusive device, it’s meant for everyone that can afford it. To go along with the launch, Samsung has started a massive advertising campaign in multiple countries with billboards at key locations and TV spots, making sure those with the cash to buy the Z Fold 2 know of its existence.
Samsung has reasons to be optimistic about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 success. The company improved the foldable in almost every aspect, addressing most drawbacks of the original Fold and refining the design. The Z Fold 2 is ready for primetime and Samsung is giving it the opportunity to shine.
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 2 make the splash that Samsung is hoping for? Time will tell. But either way, we’re sure the Z Fold 3 is already in the works.