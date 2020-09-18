Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 goes on sale in major markets around the world starting today

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Sep 18, 2020, 2:53 AM
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 goes on sale in major markets around the world starting today
Samsung’s latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, reached the hands of reviewers earlier this month. We already shared our thoughts about it in our Galaxy Z Fold 2 review. Everyone else, however, had to satisfy their thirst for the device by placing a preorder for it, which a surprising amount of people did in South Korea.

But that all changes today as Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2 across the globe, shipping it to eager fans that spent $2,000 to get Samsung’s latest and greatest device.

US, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and France are among the first countries that are selling the Z Fold 2 as of today and Samsung promises that by the end of October, the list markets where the phone is sold will contain 80 countries. The situation in South Korea is a bit different. As we mentioned earlier, in its homeland, Samsung was overwhelmed with preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and as a result is delaying the launch by 5 days, beginning general sales on the 23rd of September.

Unlike last year, when the original Galaxy Fold was released more as a proof of concept, this year Samsung means business. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not some tech-enthusiast-exclusive device, it’s meant for everyone that can afford it. To go along with the launch, Samsung has started a massive advertising campaign in multiple countries with billboards at key locations and TV spots, making sure those with the cash to buy the Z Fold 2 know of its existence.



Samsung has reasons to be optimistic about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 success. The company improved the foldable in almost every aspect, addressing most drawbacks of the original Fold and refining the design. The Z Fold 2 is ready for primetime and Samsung is giving it the opportunity to shine.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 2 make the splash that Samsung is hoping for? Time will tell. But either way, we’re sure the Z Fold 3 is already in the works.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
$2989 $2395 $2000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $2000
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise this Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless