Samsung delays Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G launch in Korea due to high demand
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is exceeding all expectations
Samsung announced (via SamMobile) this morning that it received over 80,000 pre-orders between Friday and Tuesday for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in South Korea. The number includes orders placed through Samsung and local carriers.
South Korean customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will now receive the device on Wednesday, September 23. The product was originally scheduled to ship this Friday, September 18.
We want to thank people's great interest and support for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We will do our best to minimize inconvenience for customers who pre-ordered the device. – Samsung.
Because of the change, Samsung has decided to extend the activation period for those who have pre-ordered the foldable in South Korea. It was supposed to end this Thursday, but local carriers will now offer the associated services until next Tuesday.
Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in international territories won’t have to worry about delays, though. Samsung has confirmed that other launches will go ahead as originally planned.
