Samsung delays Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G launch in Korea due to high demand

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is exceeding all expectations

Samsung SamMobile



Demand has exceeded even the most generous estimates, which pointed towards 60,000 pre-orders in the entire first week, and Samsung has taken the decision to push back the launch as a result.



South Korean customers who have pre-ordered the







Samsung announced (via) this morning that it received over 80,000 pre-orders between Friday and Tuesday for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in South Korea. The number includes orders placed through Samsung and local carriers.Demand has exceeded even the most generous estimates, which pointed towards 60,000 pre-orders in the entire first week, and Samsung has taken the decision to push back the launch as a result.South Korean customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will now receive the device on Wednesday, September 23. The product was originally scheduled to ship this Friday, September 18.

Because of the change, Samsung has decided to extend the activation period for those who have pre-ordered the foldable in South Korea. It was supposed to end this Thursday, but local carriers will now offer the associated services until next Tuesday.



Customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in international territories won’t have to worry about delays, though. Samsung has confirmed that other launches will go ahead as originally planned.



