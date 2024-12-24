Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung introduces Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards
Samsung has partnered with SEGA to expand its microSD offering with a line of new cards inspired by beloved characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. All these microSD cards have been created in collaboration with SEGA and feature special designs depicting Knuckles (128 GB), Tails (256 GB), Sonic (512 GB), and Shadow (1 TB).

The new microSD cards are called Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus and feature the face and distinct color of their Sonic character, red for Knuckles, yellow for Tails, blue for Sonic, and black for Shadow.

Performance-wise, Samsung announced that all these microSD cards offer rapid sequential read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s. The 1 TB microSD card can store more than 47 hours of 4K UHD video, more than 437,000 4K UHD images or more than 45 (20 GB) video games.

Since debuting more than three decades ago, Sonic has become an icon of pop culture, featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. Now, with the Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards, we’re combining the franchise’s instantly recognizable characters with the speed and reliability of Samsung PRO Plus microSDs to give your gear the ultimate Sonic boost,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

According to Samsung, the Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards have been tested extensively, including durability against water, high temperatures, X-rays, and even magnetic fields.



On top of that, the South Korean company revealed that all these microSD cards can withstand drops from over 16 feet (5 meters), resist wear out up to 10,000 swipes and come backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

As far as availability goes, Samsung announced that the Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards will be available for purchase starting in January 2025 at Samsung.com and other select retailers.

The new microSD cards will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $24 for the 128 GB card, $37 for the 256 GB card, $69 for the 512 GB card, and $126 for the 1 TB card.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

