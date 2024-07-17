Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Samsung's Live Translate will be expanding to WhatsApp, Instagram, and even Signal

By
1comment
Samsung's Live Translate will be expanding to WhatsApp, Instagram, and even Signal
Generative AI is getting better and better with each passing second, and its main aim is to make our lives easier. One such feature powered by AI is Samsung's Live Translate feature, which basically acts as an interpreter during phone calls. And now, the feature will get a very nice update with the upcoming One UI 6.1.1. update: it will be able to work with voice calls from popular messaging apps.

Live Translate was first introduced with Samsung's flagship line, the Galaxy S24 series, and came with One UI 6.1 to supporting phones. It acts as a real-time interpreter during phone calls. You can activate it during a phone call by pulling down the Quick Settings panel and tapping on the Live Translate button.

Last week, during Samsung Unpacked, Samsung confirmed that Live Translate will be getting updated to work with a variety of third-party messaging apps, which is, quite frankly, a great thing, especially for people with loads of international friends (me being one of them).


According to Samsung's post on its Korean blog, the feature will be available with the following messaging apps: KakaoTalk, Line, WeChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram DM, Signal, and Google Meet. Pretty much all the mainstream ones.

By the end of the month, Live Translate should work with 16 languages. In the beginning, there was support for 13 languages: Chinese (Mandarin), English (India, UK, US), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, US), Thai, and Vietnamese, and in April, Samsung added Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian to the mix. It also speaks dialects, like Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French.

Later this year, support for Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, traditional Chinese, and European Portuguese will be coming to Live Translate.

I personally find this feature extra cool. As I said, I have friends from all over the world and although we communicate in English, sometimes for some of us it could be a challenge to express exactly what we want. Live Translate could serve as a door towards a creative way to overcome being stuck at a word you don't remember. So, kudos to Samsung for bringing it to more apps!
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

