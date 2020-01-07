Shh, Samsung will demo phone with a slide-out display at a secret meeting today





What's next for the ever-increasing form factor possibilities that bendy OLED displays offer? Why, rollable or slide-out screens, of course. Korean media is reporting today that Samsung has set up a private booth to showcase its concept slideable display phone to potential customers.





It did so with foldable phones the last few CES expos to gauge acceptance, and those actually materialized, so the slide-out handset may be commercialized at some point, too. In fact, Samsung showed a rollable display way back at the SID expo in 2016, so the technology must have matured more by now.













What does it look like? Well, one needs to look no further than Samsung's recent slide-out patents on the matter that got visualized by the fine artists over at LetsGoDigital





As an alternative to the horizontal slide, Samsung has also patented a vertical sliding mechanism for its rollable display phones, so it could be on or the other, or maybe both that will be showcased at the secret booth today.





We'll keep our ears to the ground, but in the meantime you can take a gander at what the future might bring from Samsung below.



