Shh, Samsung will demo phone with a slide-out display at a secret meeting today

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 07, 2020, 9:00 AM
So, Samsung's foldable phone strategy seems already set to mean one affordable midrange clamshell focused on portability to be released in the spring, and one vertical-axis flagship like the Galaxy Fold and its successor Fold 2, in the second half of the years ahead.

What's next for the ever-increasing form factor possibilities that bendy OLED displays offer? Why, rollable or slide-out screens, of course. Korean media is reporting today that Samsung has set up a private booth to showcase its concept slideable display phone to potential customers. 

It did so with foldable phones the last few CES expos to gauge acceptance, and those actually materialized, so the slide-out handset may be commercialized at some point, too. In fact, Samsung showed a rollable display way back at the SID expo in 2016, so the technology must have matured more by now.



What does it look like? Well, one needs to look no further than Samsung's recent slide-out patents on the matter that got visualized by the fine artists over at LetsGoDigital.

As an alternative to the horizontal slide, Samsung has also patented a vertical sliding mechanism for its rollable display phones, so it could be on or the other, or maybe both that will be showcased at the secret booth today. 

We'll keep our ears to the ground, but in the meantime you can take a gander at what the future might bring from Samsung below.

PhoneCritic
Reply

1. PhoneCritic

Posts: 1381; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

This could work well like the vertical flip phone it is similar to a slider phone back in the days which were so kool.

posted on 43 min ago

Popop971
Reply

2. Popop971

Posts: 52; Member since: Nov 24, 2013

Sometimes, it feels like those companies found a new technology, and then they just try to find a way to sell it ... Doesn't matter if people actually need it or not ... Just throw anything on the market to see what stick and bring some money. And of course, they charge you an astonishing amount of money because it's "new stuff". And no, it's not innovation. It's about making R&D pay for itself with gimmicks.

posted on 11 min ago

surethom
Reply

3. surethom

Posts: 1734; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

I have wanted a Side sliding phone Since 1997 when sliding screen communicators were shown on Gene Roddenberry series Earth Final Conflict.

posted on 3 min ago

