Shh, Samsung will demo phone with a slide-out display at a secret meeting today
What's next for the ever-increasing form factor possibilities that bendy OLED displays offer? Why, rollable or slide-out screens, of course. Korean media is reporting today that Samsung has set up a private booth to showcase its concept slideable display phone to potential customers.
What does it look like? Well, one needs to look no further than Samsung's recent slide-out patents on the matter that got visualized by the fine artists over at LetsGoDigital.
As an alternative to the horizontal slide, Samsung has also patented a vertical sliding mechanism for its rollable display phones, so it could be on or the other, or maybe both that will be showcased at the secret booth today.
We'll keep our ears to the ground, but in the meantime you can take a gander at what the future might bring from Samsung below.
