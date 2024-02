Samsung skips US release for the new Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will be available for purchase in specific regions, including Europe, Central and South America, and Asia. Canalys' report clearly shows a consistent decline in fitness band sales over the past few years, in contrast to the growth in smartwatch sales. The analyst company predicts a 17% increase in smartwatch sales, reaching 82 million units.

Recently, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Fit 3 , boasting a larger screen and new features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. At first, the company did not disclose which markets would receive the latest fitness tracker, but it seems one of the big ones is not on the list.As reported by, Samsung has decided not to release the Galaxy Fit 3 in the US. This choice is based on Samsung's strategic evaluation of the fitness tracker landscape and current market trends.Samsung has determined that the fitness tracker market in the US is not sizable enough to justify the costs of marketing, distribution, and software support needed to launch the Galaxy Fit 3. Although an official list of supported countries has not been released, it is believed Canada and the United Kingdom will also not receive the Fit 3.Samsung's decision to hold back the Fit 3 can be understood by looking at' global wearable band market report. According to the independent analyst company, fitness band sales amounted to approximately 80 million in 2020 but declined to about 60 million in 2021, 40 million in 2022, and 35.8 million in 2023. This year, total fitness band sales are projected to be around 33 million.Jack Leathem, Research Analyst at Canalys, says: