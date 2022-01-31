Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung Software updates

Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20
Samsung has always been an early bird when it comes to its monthly security patches, and this February is no exception. It may still be the last day of January, but that hasn't stopped the tech giant from releasing the fist February security update today.

As it happens, the first lucky recipient of the new patch is none other than the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to SamMobile, the new security patch has become available as of today, to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Specifically, it's rolling out to these devices in Europe first—starting in the Netherlands—before it makes its way to the United States and other markets.

If you want to check your own device for this important update, you may want to go to your Settings and choose "Software update." If the update has rolled out to your device, you should be able to download it from there. You can recognize the update from its firmware version name, which is N98xxXXU3EVA9.

The reason these monthly updates are important to install isn't because of any cool new features they bring (although it happens sometimes), but because they patch all the latest vulnerabilities and potential bugs, to keep your phone in tip-top shape when it comes to cybersecurity. 

Samsung hasn't yet revealed the full changelog for this update (SamMobile cites security reasons for this), but those interested should be able to access that information in the near future on Samsung's support page.

For anyone wishing to get the update as soon as possible—if your phone is acting buggy or could be potentially compromised, for example—SamMobile has a comprehensive database from which you can manually download the update onto your device. 

Although the update hit the Galaxy Note 20 first today, the S21 series and older models are sure to follow soon after—so stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

TCL 305 is the latest Android Go phone coming to Europe
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TCL 305 is the latest Android Go phone coming to Europe
Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released later than expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released later than expected
iPhone Fold: Apple decides the future of its foldables with help from Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi
by Martin Filipov,  22
iPhone Fold: Apple decides the future of its foldables with help from Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi
Researchers create a budget-friendly COVID test that uses a smartphone
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Researchers create a budget-friendly COVID test that uses a smartphone
Apple apparently embracing Sony gaming features next. What could this mean?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Apple apparently embracing Sony gaming features next. What could this mean?
A look back at Apple's first tablet (not an iPad), and the journey to today
by Rado Minkov,  0
A look back at Apple's first tablet (not an iPad), and the journey to today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless