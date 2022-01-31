Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20

Samsung has always been an early bird when it comes to its monthly security patches, and this February is no exception. It may still be the last day of January, but that hasn't stopped the tech giant from releasing the fist February security update today.





SamMobile As it happens, the first lucky recipient of the new patch is none other than the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to, the new security patch has become available as of today, to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra . Specifically, it's rolling out to these devices in Europe first—starting in the Netherlands—before it makes its way to the United States and other markets.





If you want to check your own device for this important update, you may want to go to your Settings and choose "Software update." If the update has rolled out to your device, you should be able to download it from there. You can recognize the update from its firmware version name, which is N98xxXXU3EVA9.





The reason these monthly updates are important to install isn't because of any cool new features they bring (although it happens sometimes ), but because they patch all the latest vulnerabilities and potential bugs, to keep your phone in tip-top shape when it comes to cybersecurity.





SamMobile cites security reasons for this), but those interested should be able to access that information in the near future on Samsung's support page. Samsung hasn't yet revealed the full changelog for this update (cites security reasons for this), but those interested should be able to access that information in the near future on Samsung's support page.





SamMobile has a comprehensive For anyone wishing to get the update as soon as possible—if your phone is acting buggy or could be potentially compromised, for example—has a comprehensive database from which you can manually download the update onto your device.





Although the update hit the Galaxy Note 20 first today, the S21 series and older models are sure to follow soon after—so stay tuned!