Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20

Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 200
Samsung has always been an early bird when it comes to its monthly security patches, and this February is no exception. It may still be the last day of January, but that hasn't stopped the tech giant from releasing the fist February security update today.
As it happens, the first lucky recipient of the new patch is none other than the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to SamMobile, the new security patch has become available as of today, to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Specifically, it's rolling out to these devices in Europe first—starting in the Netherlands—before it makes its way to the United States and other markets.
The reason these monthly updates are important to install isn't because of any cool new features they bring (although it happens sometimes), but because they patch all the latest vulnerabilities and potential bugs, to keep your phone in tip-top shape when it comes to cybersecurity.
For anyone wishing to get the update as soon as possible—if your phone is acting buggy or could be potentially compromised, for example—SamMobile has a comprehensive database from which you can manually download the update onto your device.
Although the update hit the Galaxy Note 20 first today, the S21 series and older models are sure to follow soon after—so stay tuned!