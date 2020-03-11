Samsung Android Infographics Camera

Do you remember these camera innovations introduced by Samsung?

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
Mar 11, 2020, 3:29 PM
With its 108MP sensor and its 100x hybrid Space Zoom feature, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G takes smartphone photography to another level. Or as Samsung puts it, "The smartphone camera come a long way since its early days. With the Galaxy S20, Samsung is taking mobile photography and videos to the next level. The Galaxy S20’s groundbreaking camera is built on the Galaxy S series' legacy of innovations. The flagship series has been pushing the boundaries of mobile camera capabilities right from the start, bringing technological breakthroughs to everyone."

The Galaxy S20 series also introduced Single Take, a feature that captures photos and video clips with a tap of the shutter. In addition, all three phones in the line will record video in 8K.

The Galaxy S series' "legacy of innovations" has been celebrated by Samsung in a new infographic that the manufacturer released today. It points out that in 2010, the very first Galaxy S Series handset featured a 5MP rear camera, autofocus, face detection, and anti-shake technology. In 2012, the Galaxy S III introduced zero-lag shutter speeds that "captures moving objects instantly without delay."

And the innovation continued with the Galaxy S4 Zoom. The device was a Samsung Galaxy S4 mini in the front with a point and shoot camera in the rear. Released in 2013, the Galaxy S4 Zoom was equipped with an optical 10x zoom. 2014's Samsung Galaxy S5 brought High Dynamic Range delivering "brighter, more vivid photos."

Jumping ahead, you might recall that the Samsung Galaxy S9, released in 2018, featured a dual aperture system that switched between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the ambient light.

You can check out the infographic, which we've thoughtfully sliced up into easier to read images, by clicking on the slideshow below.

$1,399.99 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on Amazon
$1,299.99 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on eBay
$864.50 Samsung Galaxy S20 on Amazon

