Samsung releases new research showing how the pandemic changed our sleeping habits

Samsung releases new research showing how the pandemic changed our sleeping habits
There is one very important thing that many of us constantly neglect, and that is sleep. A good night's sleep will help you better perform your tasks and increase your productivity and concentration. And a bad night's sleep, well, it usually does the opposite.

But why are we talking about sleep here? Has PhoneArena lost its focus? Well, no. PhoneArena is still your go-to site for everything mobile tech-related. We are talking about sleep because Samsung and the National Sleep Foundation recently released the results of a joint study showing how the pandemic changed our sleep habits.

The research basically revealed that we now go to bed and wake up later than before the pandemic (6 minutes increase), and we actually enjoy longer sleep times (around 6 minutes more) — meaning we spend more time in bed trying to sleep — than before the pandemic. Which sounds great, right? But, unfortunately, for most of us, the overall sleep efficiency — the percentage of time in bed that we spend sleeping — has actually decreased (roughly from 87.86 to 87.79).



Furthermore, according to the study, males are seeing a larger decrease in sleep efficiency compared to females (1.41 less), and it appears that sleep efficiency also decreases with age (from 88.14 at 19 years old to 86.30 at 70 years old). However, Samsung's research also shows that people between the ages of 20 and 39 actually experienced an increase in sleep efficiency. This makes them the only age group that experienced a jump in both sleep duration and efficiency.



Samsung's research also measured how the pandemic changed people's sleeping habits in 16 countries. Of all the measured regions, the US experienced the greatest decrease in sleep efficiency. France still has the longest sleep duration in both pre- and post-pandemic periods, and Argentina has the highest sleep efficiency after the pandemic.

Korea is the country that actually recorded the biggest increase in sleep duration, and Indonesia is the region with the highest growth in sleep efficiency from pre- to post-pandemic levels.


In its study announcement, Samsung also gave a few tips on how Galaxy Watch users can use their smartwatch to better track and thus improve their sleep. As the tech giant suggested, Galaxy Watch users can use Sleep Score to receive detailed data on their sleep, including when they enter into different sleep cycles and how their sleep and wake-up times vary.

Galaxy Watch users can also use the Blood Oxygen monitoring and Snore Detection features to understand their sleep patterns and learn about their overall health. They can also use Sleep Coaching, which will give them a sleep guide program specifically made for them.
