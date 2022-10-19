Samsung releases new research showing how the pandemic changed our sleeping habits









Samsung's research also measured how the pandemic changed people's sleeping habits in 16 countries. Of all the measured regions, the US experienced the greatest decrease in sleep efficiency. France still has the longest sleep duration in both pre- and post-pandemic periods, and Argentina has the highest sleep efficiency after the pandemic.





Korea is the country that actually recorded the biggest increase in sleep duration, and Indonesia is the region with the highest growth in sleep efficiency from pre- to post-pandemic levels.









In its study announcement, Samsung also gave a few tips on how Galaxy Watch users can use their smartwatch to better track and thus improve their sleep. As the tech giant suggested, Galaxy Watch users can use Sleep Score to receive detailed data on their sleep, including when they enter into different sleep cycles and how their sleep and wake-up times vary.



Galaxy Watch users can also use the Blood Oxygen monitoring and Snore Detection features to understand their sleep patterns and learn about their overall health. They can also use Sleep Coaching, which will give them a sleep guide program specifically made for them.